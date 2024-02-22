Gold prices rise, silver’s steady

KARACHI: The local market on Wednesday continued to see a rise in the gold prices for the sixth consecutive day but silver was steady, traders said.

Gold was available for Rs215200 per tola and Rs184500 per 10 grams, going up Rs750 and Rs644, respectively. The local market is on the rise since last Thursday.

The world market traded gold for $2048 per ounce, which the local market further adds with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion sales.

Silver was unmoved at Rs2570 per tola and Rs2203.36 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.23 per ounce, traders said.

