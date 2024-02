SINGAPORE/BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures declined for a third straight session on Wednesday due to lingering concerns over near-term demand in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 1.45% lower at 916.5 yuan ($127.64) per metric ton, following a drop of more than 5% the day before.

It regained some ground after touching a low of 893.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session, the lowest level since Nov. 1, 2023.