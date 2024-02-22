Railways cop rewarded for saving life of woman passenger

LAHORE: Inspector General of Pakistan Railways police has awarded the constable Bilal of Rawalpindi division with Rs50000 cash and commendation certificate for his timely and quick response to save the woman passenger from being crushed by moving train Awami Express.

A few days ago, according to CCTV footage a woman passenger at Hassan Abdal station attempted to board the moving train and lost her balance in the haste. Witnessing the accident, constable Bilal in order to rescue the woman rushed towards her and successfully pulled her up, and averted the imminent danger.

IG Railways Police in order to encourage and acknowledge the diligence of cop, summoned him at Central Police Office Railways, and rewarded him with cash and Commendation certificate of class-I.

