Newly-elected NA members: One-window facilitation centre established

Press Release Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Secretariat Islamabad has established one-window facilitation centre to assist and facilitate newly-elected Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, said a press release.

The facilitation centre would remain open from 10am till 3pm from 22nd February 2024 in Committee Room No 2 in Parliament House Islamabad.

The centre would provide facilities regarding registration of newly elected MNAs, making official photos for their official cards and assisting to complete necessary documents.

In order to avoid hassle, it is informed that newly elected members may visit the facilitation centre in Committee Room 2 which will remain functional till the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly of Pakistan.

