LHC adjourns proceedings in plea of PTI senator

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday adjourned the proceedings in a petition of PTI senator Ejaz Chaudhry and asked a law officer to present copies of the past judgments on the question of jail trial in terrorism cases on February 27.

The petitioner Ejaz Chaudhry challenged his jail trial in two May 9 riots cases.

Earlier, the counsel of the petitioner pleaded that the provincial government with ulterior motives approved jail trials only to harass the suspects.

He argued that the jail trial cannot be termed open and fair and is violate to Article 10-A of the Constitution.

He asked the court to set aside the decision of the provincial government and the trial court for being unconstitutional.

The court, however, asked a law officer to submit the details of the cases on jail trial.

The law officer said that he had knowledge about a case on the same matter and sought time.

The court, therefore, directed him to submit details of all such decisions on next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024