Prince William concerned at ‘terrible human cost’ of ME conflict

LONDON: Heir to the British throne Prince William on Tuesday released a rare statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, underlining his concern at the “terrible human cost”.

William made the comments ahead of visits in London this week to recognise the human suffering caused by the war and the global rise in antisemitism.

He is to meet humanitarian aid workers and separately join a synagogue discussion with young people from different communities about antisemitism.

The royal family does not usually comment on international conflicts.

William’s father King Charles III is the head of state of the United Kingdom as well as 14 other Commonwealth countries, from Canada to Australia and Jamaica.

His functions are essentially ceremonial and he is not supposed to intervene in political debate.