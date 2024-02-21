IPP leader discharged from FJC vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday discharged former minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Farukh Habib from the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, discharged the former minister from the FJC vandalism case.

The IPP leader appeared before the court along with his counsel as he earlier filed a plea seeking post-arrest bail in the FJC vandalism case.

At the start of the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of the case told the court that we do not require the arrest of Habib.

Following the statement of the IO, the former minister withdrew his post-arrest bail application. The court discharged the former minister from the case.

