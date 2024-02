KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Tuesday inched up on the local market, despite the world market was steady, traders said.

Gold was traded for Rs 214450 per tola and Rs 183856 per 10 grams, up by Rs 150 and Rs 128, respectively.

Silver prices grew by Rs 20 to Rs 2570 per tola and Rs 17.15 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $ 23.03 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024