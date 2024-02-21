KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 20, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.67 282.32 AED 76.14 76.89
EURO 300.06 303.00 SAR 74.34 75.03
GBP 350.61 354.00 INTERBANK 279.40 279.65
JPY 1.83 1.87
=========================================================================
