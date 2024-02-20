AIRLINK 55.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.65%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
CNERGY 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.27%)
DGKC 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
FFBL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
GGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.35 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.12%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
OGDC 113.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.18%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PPL 102.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.98%)
PRL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.33%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.63%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.5%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.98%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 6,167 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.03%)
BR30 21,022 Increased By 56.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Malaysian ringgit at 26-year low, yuan struggles for direction after China rate cut

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 02:45pm

Malaysia’s ringgit reached a 26-year-low on Tuesday as emerging Asian currencies weakened against the dollar, while the Chinese yuan slid after China cut its benchmark mortgage rate by more than expected, but found support from state bank buying.

The ringgit weakened as much as 0.2% to its lowest level since January 1998. The South Korean won and the Taiwanese dollar inched 0.2% and 0.4% lower, respectively.

“Negative rate differentials with the US, have translated into capital outflows and corporate hoarding of USD, exacerbating the downward pressure on the ringgit,” Nicholas Chia, macro strategist at Standard Chartered, said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan was last flat at 7.199 per dollar, after touching its lowest level in three months earlier in the session.

Sources told Reuters that China’s major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars in an attempt to arrest weakness in the yuan in the wake of a deep cut to the benchmark mortgage rate.

China cut the five-year loan prime rate (LPR), the benchmark reference rate for mortgages, by 25 basis points to 3.95% at a monthly fixing, as authorities ramped up efforts to stimulate credit demand and revive the property market.

Asian currencies: Malaysian ringgit falls to a 3-month low

That was a deeper cut than the five-to-15-bps reduction market watchers polled by Reuters had expected and was also the largest cut since the reference rate was introduced in 2019.

Shanghai stocks closed 0.4% higher.

They had fallen as much as 0.8% earlier in the session.

Equities in Kuala Lumpur rose 0.9% to their highest level since early-June 2022, and stocks in Manila rose 0.8%. Stocks in Seoul dropped 0.8%, as investors booked profits after a recent rally.

Thailand’s stock market fell 0.6% and the baht weakened as much as 0.6% to its lowest level since Nov. 1, 2023.

Data on Monday showed Thailand’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the economy was in a critical stage and again urged the central bank to cut interest rates without waiting for a scheduled meeting.

Srettha, also the finance minister, has been at loggerheads with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) over its monetary policy path.

“Given the very weak economic data yesterday, the BOT is under heavy pressure from various fronts to ease rates and we would not rule out the risk that they may have to start an easing cycle with multiple cuts ahead of the Fed,” analysts at Maybank wrote.

The BOT’s next meeting is scheduled for April 10.

In Indonesia, the rupiah inched 0.2% lower while stocks were up 0.6% ahead of Bank Indonesia’s (BI) rate decision on Wednesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll expect BI to keep its key policy rate unchanged on the back of subdued inflation and an improving currency outlook and see the first rate cut in the next quarter.

Bank of Thailand Malaysia's ringgit

