AIRLINK 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.45%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.15%)
DGKC 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.9%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.03%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 116.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.72%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PPL 104.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.68%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.7%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,226 Increased By 57.9 (0.94%)
BR30 21,241 Increased By 275.1 (1.31%)
KSE100 60,972 Increased By 512.2 (0.85%)
KSE30 20,486 Increased By 138.7 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble hovers near 92 vs dollar

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 01:17pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble hovered near 92 against the dollar on Tuesday, settling after a few volatile sessions that were prompted by events including Friday’s interest rate hold and the death in prison of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

The rouble had dropped to mid-January lows at 93 to the dollar moments after Navalny’s death was announced on Friday.

The Russian currency had also eased after the central bank held interest rates at 16% after months of tightening and issued a neutral signal on future policy.

At 0732 GMT on Tuesday, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 92.28 and had gained 0.1% to trade at 99.38 versus the euro.

It had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 12.79.

The rouble was steady, but has been unable to take advantage of support from high oil prices and the growing supply of foreign currency in the market, Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich said.

Month-end tax payments usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian rouble steady following rate hold, Navalny death

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $83.52 a barrel, but close to its highest in three weeks. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2% to 1,103.3 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 3,231.1 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble hovers near 92 vs dollar

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

FBR begins budget preparation exercise for FY2024-25

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

KSE-100 increases over 1%, crosses 61,000 during intra-day trading

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Oil hovers near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Read more stories