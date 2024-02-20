AIRLINK 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.45%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
DGKC 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.9%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.24 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.02%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 117.16 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.98%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.88%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PPL 104.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PTC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.68%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.22%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,230 Increased By 61.9 (1%)
BR30 21,248 Increased By 282.2 (1.35%)
KSE100 61,005 Increased By 545 (0.9%)
KSE30 20,502 Increased By 155.4 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee weighs weakness in Asia FX, rising US Treasury yields

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 12:01pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to broadly struggle on Tuesday on the back of losses in Asian peers and a rise in US Treasury yields on fading hopes of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open slightly lower to the US dollar from 83.0150 on Friday.

Indian foreign exchange and money markets were closed on Monday.

It will be the “usual quiet session” with a “very slight upward bias (on USD/INR)”, an FX trader at a bank said. “We can talk about how there has been a major change in expectations around the Fed.

That for the rupee is just academic in that it does not react at all to pretty much anything.“ The dollar index inched up and Asian currencies were down 0.1% at 0.4%.

Investors pricing out expectations of a Fed rate cut in March and slashing odds of a reduction in May are helping the dollar.

The dollar index is up 3% year-to-date, boosted by the more than 40-basis points (bps) rise in the two-year US Treasury yield.

Indian rupee ends little changed

US Treasuries have witnessed a sell-off off as investors are now pricing in just 90 bps of Fed rate cuts in 2024, compared with nearly 175-bps rate cuts at the beginning of the year.

The minutes of the Fed’s January meeting, due during US trading hours on Wednesday, are expected to reinforce that the central bank is not in a hurry to slash borrowing costs. Plus, several Fed members are scheduled to speak this week.

“We expect their messaging will convey that the underlying improvement in inflation remains intact and at the same time there is no rush to cut interest rates considering underlying US economic resilience,” ANZ said in a note.

Asia risk appetite was mostly poor with Chinese and Hong Kong equities unable to benefit from the larger-than-expected cut the in the reference rate for mortgages.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee weighs weakness in Asia FX, rising US Treasury yields

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

FBR begins budget preparation exercise for FY2024-25

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

KSE-100 increases over 1%, crosses 61,000 during intra-day trading

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Oil hovers near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Read more stories