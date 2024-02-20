Parties struggle to form coalition govt

ISLAMABAD: The deadlock on a possible power-sharing formula between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) continues to persist as the two sides deferred further consultations till today (Tuesday). The coordination committees of the two parties met for the fifth round on Monday and held detailed deliberations on each other’s proposals but could not agree on a formal joint declaration to be issued with regard to the government formation.

Earlier in the day, the two committees tasked by their respective party leadership met at the residence of Ishaq Dar.

After holding talks, the PPP delegation left for consulting party leadership on some proposals which did not come back for the sixth round.

Ishaq Dar had earlier claimed “progress” in the talks and expressed the hope that the two sides would agree on a joint declaration in the Monday’s round of the talks.

However, talking informally to the reporters, senior PML-N leader Azam Nazeer Tarar maintained that negotiations are ongoing in a “positive” way.

He said that the two committees will meet again today (Tuesday) to hold further consultations.

With regard to joining of the federal cabinet, Tarar said that PPP has already agreed on “some things” regarding inclusion of its ministers in the federal cabinet.

Sources privy to the discussions told Business Recorder that PPP wants governors in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while offering governor Balochistan to PML-N while the later insists keeping its man in governor’s office in KP. They further stated that the PPP also wants the constitutional positions including the presidency for its co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The PML-N was represented by Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan while the PPP delegation was represented by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and others.

