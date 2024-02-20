AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
PHC approves transit bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

Amjad Ali Shah Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday approved the transit bail of PTI nominee for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s slot Ali Amin Gandapur.

The court directed Ali Amin Gandapur to submit a surety bond of Rs 100,000.

PHC Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan heard the bail plea, remarking that this is a very old case, to which Gandapur’s counsel responded “We did not know about this case.”

Talking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur who is the PTI-nominated candidate for the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief said the party will work to resolve economic crisis of the country.

Gandapur went to seek bail in a criminal case on Monday.

He promised that the PTI government in the province would give employment to the young people and take steps to create a business-friendly environment in the country.

Regarding the PTI affairs, he said the party had moved the PHC to retain its status as an independent party as the ECP only deprived it of its election symbol.

The party would hold intra-party elections soon and wanted its candidates to join the PTI instead of any other political party, he added.

However, a final decision would be taken by the PTI founder, he said.

Gandapur warned those more loyal than the king to correct themselves or be prepared for punishment.

“Fake FIRs were lodged against us all over the country,” the politician said while speaking with journalists in Peshawar and hinting at the active role of police and bureaucracy in the crackdown against his party.

Commenting on the party's possible alliance to form governments, Gandapur said that PTI’s legal team and committee are working towards it. He added that PTI won't necessarily join hands with a major party.

However, he maintained that the party would accept any decision made by founder Imran Khan.

On forming a government in KP, Gandapur said that the names of ministers for the cabinet have been shortlisted, but the decision for that, too, will be made by Khan.

Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday filed a transit bail application in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) amid fears of potential arrest.

Gandapur appeared before the PHC for protective bail.

His counsel submitted that Gandapur had to appear before an Islamabad court for which he needed protective bail.

His lawyer requested the court to fix the bail application for hearing on Monday.

Three days back, the PHC granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organiser and the party candidate for premiership Omar Ayub for one month so that he could appear before the courts in 24 cases registered against him.

PHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan heard a petition filed by Ayub for transit bail.

Ayub’s lawyer apprised the court that 24 cases were registered against the petitioner, including four in Lahore, two in Islamabad, 13 in Rawalpindi, three in Attock and one in Gujranwala.

The lawyer said that the petitioner was also a candidate for the post of prime minister.

Chief Justice Ibrahim asked Additional Attorney General (AAG) Daniyal Chamkani about his views as to how much time should be given to the petitioner.

AAG Chamkani suggested that one month’s time should be given and the court concurred.

The petitioner’s lawyer also requested the court that there might be some supplementary cases in which bail should also be granted.

The chief justice remarked that the bail had been granted and no one would arrest Ayub.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification for the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gundapur from national and provincial seats in Dera Ismail Khan during the general election held on February 8.

Gandapur clinched the National Assembly seat NA-44 as well as the provincial assembly constituency PK-113, securing significant wins for the PTI in Dera Ismail Khan.

The ECP notification formalises his triumph as an independent candidate in both constituencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

