PTI-backed independent candidates: PTI body condemns ‘enforced disappearance’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the “enforced disappearance” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates in order to pressure them to quit PTI at gun-point.

The committee which met here to review the ongoing political situation, which was attended by senior PTI leadership, demanded immediate transfer of all the four inspectors general of police (IGPs) and chief secretaries, and initiate legal action against them for what they did to PTI workers during the last two and a half years.

The committee also strongly condemned the “enforced disappearance” of PTI-backed winning candidates, Brig Aslam Ghumman (retired) and Ahmar Rashid Bhatti, adding the ongoing wave of abduction of PTI-backed winning candidates for their refusal to become part of “PDM-II” is not acceptable.

The committee also expressed grave concerns over serious life threats to party founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as well as all other PTI leaders and workers in different jails of the country.

It also expressed concerns over “substandard and poisonous” food being provided to Bushra Bibi who has been placed under house arrest at her Bani Gala residence against her wish.

The committee fully endorsed the agreements signed between Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) to grab the seats reserved for women and minorities in national and provincial assemblies.

It also reiterated the party’s demand to form a high-powered judicial commission after the startling revelations by Commissioner Rawalpindi of massive rigging to turn the PTI-backed winning candidates’ victory into defeat in favour of PML-N candidates.

It warned that the way attempts are being made to snatch the mandate of people given to PTI in the recently held elections will certainly weaken the federation and would have serious repercussions.

