Israel to set security limits on Ramazan prayers at Al Aqsa

JERUSALEM: Israel will allow Ramazan prayers at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming holy month but limits will be set according to security needs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday.

Hamas denounced the proposed restrictions and the top Palestinian Islamic council called on all Muslims to visit Al Aqsa regardless.

Al Aqsa, one of the holiest sites in the world for Muslims, sits on a hilltop in Jerusalem’s Old City in a compound also revered by Jews as the site of their temples of biblical times.

Rules about access to the site have been a frequent source of friction, particularly during holidays including Ramazan, which begins this year on or around March 10.

Israel has imposed restrictions in the past - usually keeping out younger worshippers - saying that doing so prevents violence.

Asked about the possibility of blocking access for Israeli Muslims to Al Aqsa, Netanyahu’s office said: “The prime minister made a balanced decision to allow freedom of worship within the security needs determined by professionals.” It gave no further details.