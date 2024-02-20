May 9 violence cases: ATC extends pre-arrest bail of IK till 24th

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of former PTI chairman Imran Khan in seven May 9 riots cases till February 24.

The bail petitions were filed in cases of attacks on Corps Commander House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station, burning PML-N party offices in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk.

The court extended the bail without any progress in the proceedings as the attendance of Imran could not be marked from Adiala jail on a video link.

Earlier, the Khan’s counsel asked the court to mark the attendance of the petitioner by making a video call on Whatsapp number of the jail’s superintendent.

He reiterated his request of personally summoning the PTI founder, if his attendance was not possible on video link.

