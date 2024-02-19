AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘No solutions’ for Marseille as Gattuso poised for exit

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2024 06:48pm

MARSEILLE: Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso is to leave Ligue 1 side Marseille following their 1-0 defeat at Brest at the weekend, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

Gattuso said after Sunday’s defeat that Marseille, who have now gone six games without a win had “hit rock bottom”.

According to a source close to Monday’s talks, the Italian admitted that he “no longer had any solutions” for reviving Marseille’s fortunes.

Gattuso’s departure is expected to take the form of a mutual parting of the ways rather than a sacking, according to the same source.

Miami expects trophies from Messi’s first full season in MLS

The 46-year-old arrived at Marseille at the end of September to replace Marcelino Garcia Toral who quit after just seven competitive games in charge.

However, he failed to turn around the fortunes of a team that has failed to win a league game in 2024 and is currently ninth in the table, a long way from qualifying for European competition next season.

Apart from a narrow 1-0 win over fifth-tier Thionville in the French Cup, Marseille have not won since hosting Clermont on December 17. They were subsequently knocked out of the cup by Rennes.

Their one bright spot has been a 2-2 draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League play-offs with the return leg at the Velodrome on Thursday.

While the details of Gattuso’s departure remain to be finalised, the club is already looking for a successor. After a Spaniard and an Italian, the source said they were looking for a “man of action, capable of getting into the heads of his players and wanted more of a francophile”.

Gennaro Gattuso

Comments

200 characters

‘No solutions’ for Marseille as Gattuso poised for exit

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024

Pakistan’s REER index surges to 101.7 in January

SC adjourns hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

IHC suspends victory notifications on Islamabad’s three National Assembly seats

Successful PTI-backed independents to join Sunni Ittehad Council

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes nearly 1% higher

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Read more stories