LAHORE: The delegation of the Saudi Embassy on Sunday met the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra. The delegation discussed bilateral relations in the meeting.

The Saudi delegation said that Saudi Arabia stands with Pakistan for economic stability. On this occasion, Mian Nawaz Sharif said that Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan in difficult situations.