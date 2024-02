ISLAMABAD: The Senate has been summoned to meet today (Monday) in the afternoon. A notification to this effect issued by the Senate read that in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the President has been pleased to summon the Senate to meet in the Parliament on Monday, the 19th February, 2024, at 03:00 p.m.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024