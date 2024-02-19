AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Opinion Print 2024-02-19

A political cul-de-sac?

Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

Growing uncertainty is perhaps a strong reflection of the fact that political tensions have begun to boil in the country. Interestingly, the censure of election results is so profound that the body language of even those who have indeed lost the election does not betray any defeat or humiliation.

It is, however, widely expected that these tensions need not lead into a political cul-de-sac. Unfortunately, however, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak.

A wave of anxiety that is strongly characterized by deep but legitimate concerns pervades the length and breadth of this country of over 240 million people.

The general election has unleashed forces and introduced new dynamics that could cause a protracted bout of political unrest in the country much before any party or a coalition of parties could form a government.

Needless to say, the situation underscores the need for finding a solution to the stalemate at the earliest. It is rightly argued that ‘you either have to be part of the solution, or you’re going to be part of the problem’. Unfortunately, however, most of those who are expected to offer a solution are themselves part of the problem.

The tight rope walking between persuasion and intimidation in politics, therefore, is likely to come to an end anytime soon. This must not happen at any cost in view of the fact that the country has already suffered too much for too long.

Shaistaa Hamid Mandokhel (Quetta)

