KP govt decides to set up EZs in tribal districts

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

PESHAWAR: Caretaker KP Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Syed Amer Abdullah has directed the establishment of economic zones (EZs)at tribal districts Kurram and South Waziristan and initiating of work on all necessary process in this regard.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding establishment of economic zones in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) here at Civil Secretariat.

Besides, Special Secretary Industries and Commerce, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and Manager Business Facilitation Centre (Board of Investment & Trade), Iqbal Sarwar, representatives of HA Consultant and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed different aspects of the selected suitable sites for establishment of economic zones.

The participants of the meeting were given a meticulous briefing on feasibilities prepared by the consultants for establishment of new economic zones in the newly merged districts and shared sketches, possibilities and utilities of the establishment of new zones.

Keeping in view various priorities, the meeting agreed on establishment of two zones on two districts and decided that new zones should be established at such areas where is no industrial estate of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) or no economic zone of the economic zones development company to provide maximum benefits to the local population of the area.

