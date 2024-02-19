Prices of food items: mixed trend observed

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, sugar, flour and others was witnessed in the open market.

According to a weekly open market survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday, it was revealed prices have touched a new peak, leaving buyers on mercy of profiteers in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Price of live chicken was still dearer, as available at Rs450/kg in the retail market, the survey said. Price of farm eggs had dropped, which were being sold at Rs300-320/dozen which was selling at Rs400-420/dozen in the previous week.

Cow meat within bone was sold at Rs800-900 per kilogram and without bone at Rs1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kg.

Sugar was being sold at Rs150/kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market.

Price of flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs3000 against the price of Rs2800 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,500 against the price of Rs 13,000 against Rs 12,800 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

Vegetable prices have touched a new peak in the local market. Ginger was available at Rs800-900 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kg. Onion price remained high as available at Rs250 per kilogram while tomatoes are being sold at Rs150 per kg. Peas was being sold at Rs250-300, capsicum at Rs200-250/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kg, red colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs300 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs260/kg, red bean at Rs560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs450/kg, big size white Channa at Rs450/kg, small size white channa from Rs400/kg.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky rocketed in the local market.

The prices of apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 100/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, grapes at Rs250-300 per kg.

Prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024