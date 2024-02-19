AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
2024-02-19

Thai ex-PM Thaksin returns home after release on parole

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

BANGKOK: Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on parole Sunday, just six months after he was arrested following a dramatic return to the kingdom from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

The controversial billionaire, twice elected premier and ousted in a 2006 military coup, was jailed for eight years on graft and abuse-of-power charges upon his return in August.

But his sentence was cut to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn within days of his return and the government said last week the 74-year-old was eligible for early release because of his age and health. Thaksin — wearing a neck brace and sitting next to his daughters Paetongtarn and Pintongta — was driven away Sunday from the police hospital in central Bangkok where he had spent the past six months.

A handful of people protesting against his release had gathered in front of the hospital.

The car then drove to Thaksin’s home, where a welcome banner was tied across the gates.

One woman wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Thaksin emblazoned across the front said she had stood outside his house for two days.

“I want to tell him to fight,” she told local media. “If he is (here), the country will develop.”

The department of corrections confirmed his release on parole Sunday but the exact details of his freedom are unclear.

Thaksin may be subject to monitoring — possibly with an ankle tag — and restrictions on his right to travel.

