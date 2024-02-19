AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Oppenheimer’ triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 01:14am
The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, “Ivy Mike”, as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force’s Lookout Mountain 1352d Photographic Squadron. Photo: Reuters
The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, “Ivy Mike”, as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force’s Lookout Mountain 1352d Photographic Squadron. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: ‘Oppenheimer’, a three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb during World War Two, was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, picking up seven prizes in total.

One of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, it won the night’s top prize - best film. It also picked up awards for leading actor Cillian Murphy, supporting actor Robert Downey Jr, editing, cinematography, original score and director for Christopher Nolan, his first such BAFTA Award.

“I have so many people to thank for this, an incredible cast… an incredible crew,” Nolan said in his acceptance speech.

Emma Stone picked up the leading actress award for sex-charged gothic comedy ‘Poor Things’, which won five prizes overall.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the supporting actress prize for her role in ‘The Holdovers’, a comedy set in a boys’ boarding school.

‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Poor Things’ lead Oscar nominations

Courtroom drama ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ won the first prize of the night, original screenplay.

‘The Zone of Interest’, about the commandant of Auschwitz and his family living next to the Nazi death camp, won prizes for outstanding British film, the film not in the English language and sound.

Best documentary went to ‘20 Days in Mariupol’, journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s personal account of the siege of the Ukrainian city in 2022.

“This is not about us, this about Ukraine, about people of Mariupol… the day before yesterday another Ukrainian city has fallen… many cities before that,” Chernov said in his acceptance speech.

“So the story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that happened, a symbol of struggle.”

As well as a spate of celebrities attending the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall by the River Thames in central London, the guest list also included BAFTA president Prince William.

Oppenheimer BAFTA Film Awards

Comments

200 characters

‘Oppenheimer’ triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards

PTI to form govt in Centre and provinces: Omar Ayub

UN likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire, US signals veto

ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur’s victory from PK-113

FY25: ministries asked to furnish GRB estimates

APTMA says concerned at govt’s captive gas price hike decision

UAE’s non-oil trade hit record 3.5 trillion dirhams in 2023

Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

PSL 2024 day 2 round-up: Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators register comfortable wins

China's first homegrown airliner makes international debut in Singapore

Read more stories