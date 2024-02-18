AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis, Gohar Ijaz Saturday said captive plant-based industry must shift to grid but at the same time electricity prices be fixed at cents 9/kWh instead of cents 14/kWh.

Talking to Business Recorder, he said the government wanted to close down captive generation by Jan 25 aimed at shifting industry load to grid electricity but the electricity prices for industry have to be at regional prices as approved by the SIFC Apex Committee

Gohar Ejaz assesses operational status of Port Qasim SEZ

“Industry should not be made to subsidise other consumers as it has to be competitive to provide jobs and export products to the world market,” he said adding that in present scenario, the increase in captive prices from cents 10/kWh to cents 12/kWh will lead to closure of industry as industry will lose orders to India Bangladesh and Vietnam where energy prices are less than 9 cents for industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SIFC Gohar Ijaz

