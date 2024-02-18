Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stated on Saturday that recently concluded general election in the country have been a step towards promoting democracy.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement added that the caretaker premier maintained that the significant turnout from all segments of society, including both genders, has been acknowledged internationally.

He added that post elections, it is imperative that all stakeholders realise that victory and defeat are inherent aspects of democratic processes. He said that parties and individuals who harbour any concerns regarding electoral irregularities are encouraged to pursue legal recourse through the available channels.

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

He maintained that Pakistan’s legislative, judicial, and executive branches are resilient and stand ready to deliver impartial justice to all.

Kakar said that while peaceful protest and assembly are fundamental rights, any form of agitation, violence, or incitement for vigilantism will not be condoned and law would take its course without any hesitation.

The caretaker premier added that anarchy and disorder will not be tolerated at this crucial time. This only serves to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign, to exploit and create grave law and order challenges.

He added that the caretaker government implores patience, as political parties engage in consultations to form governments at both the federal and provincial levels, in accordance with democratic traditions and norms. We hope that this process concludes as early as possible with mutual understanding and respect, Kakar added.