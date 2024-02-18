Package-I: Punjab CM inaugurates Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project Package-I, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said 7.3km long project is the first high-rise project in Pakistan. This project instead of being completed in 16 months has been completed in 100 days only.

The CM inspected the ongoing construction activities at the Package-II. He appreciated the hard work of the concerned officials and contractor on the timely completion of Package-I project in a record period of time. Commissioner Lahore Division/DG LDA gave a briefing to the CM about the project.

The CM while addressing the inaugural ceremony stated that owing to an excellent team work along with day and night hard work, the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project Package-I has been completed before the stipulated time.

Thanks to Almighty that the project from Niazi Chowk up to Saggian has been completed. Hopefully, the package-II from Saggian up to Babu Sabu will also be completed in coming few days. The LDA and Nespak team prepared a unique design of an international standard at a low cost.

The CM was apprised that the LDA, Nespak and the contractor continuously worked for 24 hours and completed the project in 100 days only. Nine subways have also been built for transportation at the service road in the Bund Road Project.

More than 200,000 vehicles will pass from this project daily and saving of millions of rupees will be accrued in terms of time as well as fuel.

The CM also acknowledged that the Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing Sajid Zafar, Commissioner/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA, Nespak team, Contractor Habib Construction, Project Director and his whole team deserve commendation on the completion of the said project in a record time frame. The Ring Road Circle has been completed with the completion of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project.

The CM congratulated the residents and the whole team on the successful completion of this project. Had the team not worked in a unified manner, this project would never have been completed before time. The difficulties of fog, rain and drainage problems were being faced during the completion of this project.

