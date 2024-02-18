SCBA says concerned at allegations against CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed deep concern and anguish over the statement issued to the media by the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, whereby, he tried to involve the chief justice of Pakistan in the allegations of rigging in the general elections.

SCBA President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Syed Ali Imran, and the 26th Executive Committee of the Association Pakistan (SCBA) in statement issued, on Saturday, said the Commissioner’s allegations seem to be a malicious attempt to raise a controversy qua the esteemed office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan which is regrettable and intolerable.

It is a matter of common knowledge that neither the Supreme Court of Pakistan nor the Chief Justice of Pakistan has any concern with the entire Electoral Process which is within the exclusive domain of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The SCBA; however, considers that in the wake of allegations of serious rigging the matters need to be taken up by the ECP and the same should be fairly inquired into and remedial steps must be taken to address the grievances of the contesting candidates.

In light of these developments, the SCBAP urges all political parties and stakeholders who feel aggrieved by the election results or alleged rigging to exercise restraint. It is essential to prioritise the preservation of democracy and to avoid any actions that could potentially derail the democratic process in the country.

Meanwhile, Riazat Ali Sahar, Vice Chairman and Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) along with Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Haroonur Rashid, Hassan Raza Pasha, Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, Syed Amjad Shah, and Khush Dil Khan, (Members PBC), in a statement, said they are deeply troubled by the ongoing political turmoil in the country, particularly, concerning allegations of pre and post-poll rigging.

They call upon all political parties and stakeholders aggrieved by the electoral process and allegations of rigging to work towards establishing an independent commission, acceptable to all political parties. Such a commission, free from bias and influence, is crucial to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process that commands the trust of all citizens.

They said that recent allegations and disclosures by the Commissioner Rawalpindi have added to the concerns surrounding the electoral process.

The PBC underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation into these allegations. Furthermore, they reiterated their previous concerns expressed before the election, regarding the performance and credibility of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan. Regrettably, these concerns were disregarded, by the political parties, which resulted in contributing to the current political turmoil. Addressing such concerns in a timely manner (including resignation of chairman ECP) could have averted the present crisis, they said. The PBC also condemns the coercion faced by independent candidates to align with specific political parties against their will. Every independent candidate must have the freedom to choose their affiliation without undue pressure or interference.

In the end, the PBC urges all stakeholders to prioritise the restoration of trust in the electoral process and commit to upholding democratic principles for the stability and progress of Pakistan. They also condemned the arrest of Mr Fawad Ch. ASC and Salman Akram Raja ASC. They regretted that when the Chief Election Commissioner has played havoc with the whole election process, then demand of justice from the same institution by the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan through press statement seems to be a mockery of justice.

