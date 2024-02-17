AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Liverpool ease to 4-1 win over Brentford to maintain title charge

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2024 07:50pm

LONDON: Darwin Nunez scored with an exquisite chip as Liverpool kept their foot on the throttle in the Premier League title race with a 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday to go provisionally five points clear at the summit.

Nunez’s first-half effort opened the scoring, and goals after the break from Alexis Mac Allister and the returning Mohamed Salah effectively ended the contest.

Bayern at fault for Kane’s form dip says coach Tuchel

Ivan Toney pulled one back for Brentford, but Cody Gakpo grabbed Liverpool’s fourth to wrap up a comfortable win for the visitors.

The victory lifted Liverpool to 57 points, with Manchester City in second and third-placed Arsenal, who can both reduce the deficit later on Saturday, each on 52. Brentford stay 14th with 25 points.

