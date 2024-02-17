LWMC intensifies efforts to curb illegal dumping

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified its efforts across the city to curb illegal dumping and garbage-burning activities.

As per details shared by the LWMC on Friday, over the past 15 days, the LWMC enforcement teams have issued more than 190 challans and imposed fines exceeding Rs 400,000 for violating the illegal dumping rules while 83 FIRs were filed against individuals involved in setting garbage on fire and engaging in illegal dumping practices.

The LWMC also seized five rickshaws involved in malpractice. Additionally, more than 900 warning notices have been issued for breaches of the Local Government Act.

Commenting on illegal dumping, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasised that stringent measures were being taken citywide to address violations of Section 188. “The crackdown targets perpetrators responsible for igniting garbage fires and engaging in unlawful dumping activities. Moreover, the LWMC was actively engaged in various measures to eliminate dust from the city,” he added.

He urged citizens to refrain from burning garbage and disposing of construction debris on roadsides, emphasising the importance of responsible waste management practices.

He also encouraged them to report incidents of garbage burning and illegal dumping on the LWMC helpline underscoring the collective responsibility of citizens in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

