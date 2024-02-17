May 9 case: LHC allows bail to 11 suspects

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 11 suspects in a May 9 case of attacking the office of an intelligence agency in Faisalabad.

The petitioners include Umair, Aqib, Mohsin, Khurshid, Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad Shahbaz, Bilal Akram, Tayab Hussain, Naveed Sabir and Arsalan Nazir. Civil Lines police of Faisalabad had registered the case.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel argued that police failed to produce any cogent evidence against the suspects. He said the petitioners were in jail for the last eight months without trial and asked the court to allow them bail.

A law officer opposing the petitioners said that the suspects were arrested on the basis of video and pictorial evidence, which proved their presence on the occurrence. The court after hearing both the sides at length allowed the bail petitions.

