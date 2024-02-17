Counterfeit cigarettes seized

ISLAMABAD: More than 679,000 packerites (15,580,000 sticks) of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes of various local & foreign brands (Business Royal, H&P, Platinum, Milano and Olympic) have been confiscated during a two-day campaign by Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) teams of Peshawar, Multan and Sialkot launched on February 14 and 15, 2024. The approximate value of seized goods is more than PKR 140 Million.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the manufacturers and transporters on the direction of Member (IR-Operations), Mir Badshah Khan Wazir.

