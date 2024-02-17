Employees’ healthcare: Pak Suzuki inks MoU with Alkhidmat

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki has signed a MoU with Alkhidmat Karachi for the provision of healthcare facilities to its employees, officials said on Friday.

Under the MoU, Alkhidmat will extend its healthcare facilities to Pak Suzuki employees.

The signing ceremony was held at Alkhidmat Karachi head office in the presence of Abul Ala Siddiqui, CFO of Alkhidmat Karachi and Dr Suhail Qidwai, Chief Medical Officer of Pak Suzuki.

Dr Zafar Iqbal, MS of Alkhidmat Fareeda Yaqoob Hospital, and Farhan, Assistant Manager of the Corporate Liaison Department at Pak Suzuki Karachi also attended the event, besides M Arshad, Manager Medical at Alkhidmat Karachi, and Syed Muhammad Farman Shah, Administrator of Alkhidmat Fareeda Yaqoob Hospital Gulshan e Hadeed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024