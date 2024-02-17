Long-term agri policy demanded to boost food security

KARACHI: Growers have urged the government to devise a comprehensive, long-term agricultural policy to ensure food security and boost domestic crop production, particularly wheat in order to save precious foreign exchange being spent on the import of commodities.

Currently, the private sector is importing wheat with federal government’s approval, albeit without subsidies, to meet domestic demand as the country was facing a massive shortage of over 2.5 million tons. However, the influx of imported wheat, even as harvesting approaches, may pose challenges for growers in selling their produce at minimum support prices.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Mehmood Nawaz, President of the Sindh Abadgar Board, emphasised the adoption of a five-year long-term agricultural policy, including measures such as introducing new seeds and providing affordable pesticides and fertilizers to ensure food security in the country.

He said that with annual 8 percent growth in wheat consumption, Pakistan’s wheat consumption is projected to reach 33 million tons in the next two to three years. Therefore, there is a need to facilitate the agricultural sector to avoid commodities import and save precious foreign exchange reserves.

“Given Pakistan’s significant consumption of wheat, it’s imperative to devise a strategic plan to ensure ample local production. By bolstering and optimising local production, Pakistan can not only gain control over prices but it will also open avenues for wheat export, thereby augmenting foreign exchange reserves”, he added.

He mentioned that at present, wheat is being imported to fill the gap between supply and demand stemming from lower crop output in the country during the last season. “As we approach February, wheat harvesting is likely to commence in approximately next two weeks”, he said and added that the peak harvesting season will commence post-March 10, starting from lower Sindh, extending to central Sindh, and culminating in Punjab.

He also appreciated the government’s proposal of RD on wheat imports after the February and emphasised the necessity of strict enforcement to protect farmers’ interests and prevent excess wheat import.

He also advocated for increasing the support price from current Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,800 per mound, citing significant rises in production costs over the past year and to encourage the farmers for more cultivation of wheat.

Notably, despite the official wheat price of Rs 4,000 per mound or Rs 100 per kilogram, wheat flour is currently being sold at Rs 150 to Rs 160 per kilogram, raising concerns about transparency in pricing and potential profiteering, he said.

Nawaz warned that without prompt measures to boost local wheat production, necessitating increased spending on wheat imports and further straining foreign exchange reserves.

