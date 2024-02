KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a gas discovery at Maiwand X-I ST-l exploration well drilled in Block 28, in Kohlu District of Balochistan.

The well was spudded-in on June 12, 2023, and successfully drilled down to 2,516 meters on November 12, 2023.

MPCL is the operator of Block-28 having 95 percent working interest along with OODCL as a joint venture partner with five percent carried working interest.

