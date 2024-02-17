KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 16, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ 279.32 281.77 AED 76.08 76.81
EURO 299.53 302.30 SAR 74.25 74.94
GBP 350.39 353.57 INTERBANK 279.20 279.50
JPY 1.83 1.86
