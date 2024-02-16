AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper on track to biggest weekly gain in three months

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices were on track on Friday to post their biggest weekly gain in three months, helped by falling inventory and expectations of more economic support from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.1% at $8,407.5 a metric ton as of 1228 GMT. On a weekly basis, the contract is up 2.8%, gaining the most since mid-November.

Copper, widely used in power and construction, lost 2.4% so far this month when the market of top consumer China was closed for New Year celebrations.

More support from Chinese government could come in varying forms, including measures to boost consumption, which could be positive for China’s base metals demand, said SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

Last year’s clampdown on private sectors, and other measures with negative impact on consumer confidence could be reversed as Chinese government prioritised economic stability, Schieldrop said.

“Overall fundamentals of copper are still solid,” he added.

Copper ticks up on softer dollar, solid fundamentals

The volume of copper stored in LME-registered warehouses ropped to 132,525 tonnes, reaching its lowest in six months.

The decline in copper availability lent support to cash prices, reducing discounts against longer-dated contracts. Cash-to-three month spread last traded at $88 a metric ton, compared to a record high of $113.3 on Feb 9.

The dollar index was flat after a pullback on Thursday following the surprising decline in January U.S. retail sales.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies.

For other metals, LME nickel was up 0.8% at $16,380 after Australia listed the battery metal as “critical mineral” to support the crisis-hit operations.

The country’s nickel sector is facing thousands of job cuts after a jump in Indonesian supply saw prices plunge 40% in a year.

Zinc gained 0.6% to $2,369 with continued inflow to Singapore on Friday, boosting its stocks to their highest in over 32 months. Aluminium rose 0.5% to 2234.5, lead gained 0.7% to $2,055. Tin dropped 0.2% to $27,240.

Meanwhile, LME aluminium edged 0.1% lower to $2,222.50 a ton.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper on track to biggest weekly gain in three months

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Management buyout: Saad Niazi takes charge as acting CEO of Keenu

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

Read more stories