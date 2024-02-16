AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares log weekly gain powered by banks, autos

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Friday and logged weekly gains, led by a surge in the auto sector on Mahindra & Mahindra’s post-results rally and sustained buying in public sector banks.

Both the NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex gained about 1.2% each for the week, while remaining resilient in the face of fading expectations of early rate cuts in the United States.

“This week has been about resilience in Indian markets, with steady buying by domestic investors offsetting foreign outflows after U.S. inflation data triggered worries of delay in U.S. rate cuts,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research of retail equities at SMC Global.

Auto stocks led the gains, rising 4.3% for the week. Mahindra & Mahindra logged 11.5% weekly gain, on hopes of sustained

earnings stability and a supply deal for electric vehicle parts with Volkswagen.

The country’s public sector banks also jumped 2.7%, led by State Bank of India, on a strong earnings outlook and valuation comfort. The country’s top state-owned lender was among the top weekly gainers on the benchmark index, rising 4%.

Indian shares recover from weak start; PSU banks lead recovery

The broader, more domestically-focused small-caps fell 0.5% and mid-caps added 0.5%, underperforming the benchmarks, amid valuation concerns.

“The shift to large-caps is imminent. It is becoming a consensus call, as small- and mid-caps have run up way ahead of fundamentals while large-caps look reasonable in terms of valuations,” said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Bharat Petroleum Corp added 6.6%, extending its post-results jump to the third week, as analysts see room for further rally.

On the day, the Nifty 50 rose 0.59% to 22,040.70, while the Sensex added 0.52% to 72,426.64, led by auto and information technology stocks.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares log weekly gain powered by banks, autos

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Read more stories