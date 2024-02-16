AIRLINK 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
Feb 16, 2024
Markets

Gold prices inch up

Published 16 Feb, 2024

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday posted a slight dip but silver was steady on the local market, traders said. Gold prices inched up by Rs 300 and Rs 257 to Rs 211100 per tola and Rs 180984 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $ 2013 per ounce with an additional $ 20 premium by the local market for the bullion deals.

Silver was traded for the unchanged Rs2580 per tola and Rs 2211.93 per 10 grams. International silver was quoted for $ 22.60 per ounce, traders said.

