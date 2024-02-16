Tokyo stocks close higher after US rebound

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday, supported by a bounce on Wall Street, with attention turning to the release of fresh US inflation data at the end of the week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.21 percent, or 454.62 points, to 38,157.94 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.28 percent, or 7.26 points, at 2,591.85.

“The Japanese market bounced back after US and European major indices rebounded,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Traders were cheered by another batch of healthy US earnings results, and the brokerage added that Tokyo was supported by a “positive evaluation of Japanese companies’ earnings reports” in recent days.

The release of the US producer price index, which is due Friday, will be closely followed after data showing consumer prices came down slower than expected in January.

Investors were also digesting preliminary figures for October-December, which showed the Japanese economy expanded 1.9 percent last year.