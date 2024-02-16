AIRLINK 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.93%)
DGKC 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
OGDC 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.23%)
PAEL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.39%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,216 Increased By 21.2 (0.34%)
BR30 20,961 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 61,027 Increased By 6.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,511 Increased By 29.2 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-16

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (February 15, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 14-02-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        21,000        235        21,235        21,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           22,506        252        22,758        22,758          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories