Steady trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained firm and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

800 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 21,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1,000 bales of Noor Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,800 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,00 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

