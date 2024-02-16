AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.28%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.32%)
OGDC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.54%)
PAEL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.72 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.26%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
SEARL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SNGP 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,218 Increased By 22.9 (0.37%)
BR30 20,982 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.1%)
KSE100 61,080 Increased By 59.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 20,526 Increased By 45.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-16

Steady trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained firm and the trading volume was satisfactory. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained firm and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

800 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 21,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1,000 bales of Noor Pur Noranga were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,800 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,00 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Steady trend on cotton market

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories