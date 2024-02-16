Election ‘rigging’: JI will release comprehensive white paper: Baloch

LAHORE: Vice Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch has strongly denounced the recent elections, labelling them as massively rigged and controversial.

While addressing a press conference held at Mansoorah on Thursday, Baloch announced that the JI would release a comprehensive white paper detailing the extent of election rigging.

To express their discontent, the JI plans to organize a protest demonstration on Friday (today), highlighting their commitment to upholding democratic principles.

Expressing deep concern over the increasing polarization and instability within the country, Baloch said the JI to engage with national leadership to foster stability and propel the nation forward. He called for a platform of political parties, advocating for a long-term partnership to steer the country back on track and unite the nation.

Baloch proposed the formation of a judicial commission to thoroughly investigate election rigging. He urged the caretaker Prime Minister to file a reference in the Supreme Court to initiate the establishment of such a commission.

He also called for a re-evaluation of the overall caretaker setup designs by the next parliament to ensure transparency and fairness in future elections.

Highlighting the historical manipulation of the people’s mandate, Baloch asserted that a ruling elite comprising feudal lords, corrupt imperialists, and elements within the establishment had been manipulating the fate of the country for decades. He warned that a government formed on a stolen mandate would be vulnerable to external influences, becoming a tool in the hands of international establishments and imperialist forces.

Baloch cited a significant decrease in the JI’s voter count during the rigging process, despite the initial confidence of 2.5 million votes from the people. He reiterated the JI’s commitment to reclaim its mandate through all available forums, including peaceful protests and legal avenues.

Baloch said the JI has offered unconditional platform for PTI-backed independents, adding the latter subsequently changed its position.

