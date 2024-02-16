AIRLINK 55.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.31%)
FCCL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.68%)
HUBC 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.57%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 115.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.38%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIAA 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 103.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.74%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SEARL 47.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SNGP 63.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 69.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.32%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,219 Increased By 23.7 (0.38%)
BR30 20,976 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.12%)
KSE100 61,109 Increased By 88.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 20,544 Increased By 62.2 (0.3%)
Markets Print 2024-02-16

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (February 15, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $                279.22    281.60   AED                76.02     76.75
EURO                299.05   301.87   SAR                74.27     74.95
GBP                 350.36    353.64   INTERBANK         279.10    279.50
JPY                                                        1.83      1.87
=========================================================================

