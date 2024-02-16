KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (February 15, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.22 281.60 AED 76.02 76.75
EURO 299.05 301.87 SAR 74.27 74.95
GBP 350.36 353.64 INTERBANK 279.10 279.50
JPY 1.83 1.87
=========================================================================
