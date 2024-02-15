AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.49%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.8%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.18%)
DGKC 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.57%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.08%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.37%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
HBL 109.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.93%)
HUBC 111.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.13%)
KOSM 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.69%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-6.28%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
PIAA 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.38%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 102.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-4.89%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
SEARL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.8%)
SNGP 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.32%)
SSGC 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.83%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.06%)
UNITY 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend gains, led by public sector banks, energy

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Thursday, led by a rally in energy and public sector banks, and supported by a post-results jump in Mahindra & Mahindra.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.32% higher at 21,910.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.32% to 72,050.38.

Both the benchmarks struggled for direction earlier in the day, before consolidating gains in the final two hours.

Indian markets have remained resilient to hot U.S. inflation data, released on Tuesday, unlike Asian peers, which fell in the previous session.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has added 1.36% in the last three sessions.

“U.S. inflation data was a clear indicator that rate cuts will be delayed. That triggered foreign selling but domestic flows have been extremely robust, supporting the markets,” said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital.

Indian shares recover from weak start; PSU banks lead recovery

Domestic institutional investors (DII) have bought 135.45 billion rupees (about $1.6 billion) of shares on a net basis in February so far, cushioning sales of 111.07 billion rupees by foreign institutional investors on a net basis.

Public sector banks jumped 3.27%, taking gains in the last three sessions to about 8%.

State Bank of India, which did not participate in the PSU bank rally in 2023, jumped 2.46% on Thursday to take its year-to-date rise to 19%.

Energy and oil and gas gained 1.75% and 2.46%, respectively, on the day, sustaining their post-results rally.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its “overweight” rating on NTPC and Power Grid, and upgraded Bharat Heavy Electricals, forecasting a capex boost for the sector. NTPC, Power Grid and BHEL gained between 1.3% and 3.5%.

Auto stocks advanced 1.35%, led by Mahindra & Mahindra, which jumped 6.52% as analysts expected rofitability to remain steady for the company.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps climbed 1.3% and 1%, respectively, outperforming the blue-chip indexes.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares extend gains, led by public sector banks, energy

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Oil demand growth slowing as non-OPEC supply expands, says IEA

PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

Mohammad Hafeez steps down as Pakistan team director

Read more stories