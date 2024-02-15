Reimagining Pakistan’s academic pedagogy

In a world driven by knowledge and innovation, the importance of a competitive education system cannot be overstated for Pakistan – the 5th largest nation in the world.

A nation with a youthful population comprising 40% under the age of 15 and only 3.7% over the age of 65, the need for transformative improvements in the education sector is more critical than ever.

According to recent statistics, the gross enrolment ratio in Higher Education in Pakistan remains relatively low at around 12%, lagging well behind global standards.

Also read: Tech solves Pakistan’s three-fold education problem

Additionally, there are concerns about the quality of higher education in the country, indicating a need for urgent reforms.

Insufficient infrastructure, dated curriculum, poor communication skills and a shortage of qualified faculty members further contribute to the underperformance. A majority of the half a million graduates every year have low-quality knowledge and poor learning experiences resulting in low employability ratios.

During my recent visit to Pakistan, I had the opportunity to engage with students, academics, and professionals across various levels of the education sector.

As the nation stands at the threshold of transformative change, there is a collective call to action to reimagine academic pedagogy, empower educators, and nurture a generation of innovators and leaders equipped to tackle the complex challenges of tomorrow.

It became evident that as a matter of urgency, the current approach to teaching and learning at the Higher Education level (and at all other levels) needs revitalisation.

As policy makers chart the course for the future, it is imperative to consider new strategies that can elevate the quality and accessibility of education across the country.

The following suggestions may help in addressing some of the challenges currently faced by the Higher Education Sector.

Robust quality assurance

To uphold high academic standards, it is essential to establish independent and robust quality assurance mechanisms based on merit. For example, in the UK, bodies such as the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) and the Office for Students (OfS) monitor and assess the quality of teaching, learning, research, and student support services.

Most educational institutions in Pakistan are using their own curriculum which is very loosely monitored. NCEAC, a part of HEC conducts visits to all accredited institutions but practically this is not resulting in any significant improvement. The curriculum is not tested or benchmarked against international standards and usually rubber stamped for validation.

The government, and in particular HEC need to create a national accreditation framework dedicated to Higher Education, ensuring that institutions adhere to international quality standards. This body should evaluate and accredit programs run by all awarding institutions based on their curriculum, faculty qualifications, and infrastructure.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, Pakistan could model its accreditation process after established international bodies. Alongside, the government should encourage partnerships between Pakistani universities and renowned international institutions.

This collaboration can facilitate faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and the adoption of globally recognised curriculum standards. A partnership with a leading technological university in a developed nation could involve the exchange of faculty members, curriculum development workshops, and joint research projects.

The same could be extended to other universities around the country on regular basis.

Experiential curriculum

The curriculum should be agile and designed in a way that provides more hands-on learning experiences going beyond rote memorization.

Academics need to understand the importance of fostering critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills among students.

Regular assessments and revisions of the curriculum enable educational institutions to stay agile and responsive to the dynamic landscape of higher education.

It’s essential that the curriculum and academic pedagogies align with the demands of the present day but also anticipate and cater to the needs of the next five to ten years. By embracing this forward-looking approach, Pakistan can adapt to emerging trends, technological advancements, and evolving job markets.

Collaborative thinking

To elevate Pakistan’s higher education curriculum to an international standard and to ensure international competitiveness, a comprehensive approach involving government bodies, educational institutions, and industry collaboration is essential. The academia cannot work in isolation from local employers and international markets.

The universities need to work closely with various stakeholders to develop a curriculum that aligns with their needs. Establish advisory boards with representatives from leading companies from related disciplines to provide insights into the skills and knowledge gaps.

The government could collaborate with leading technology companies to create a curriculum that incorporates the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data sciences etc. As part of the accreditation process, Universities in western world are required to have an industry expert on accreditation panel to approve any courses.

They look at the industry needs in local and global context and provide feedback to ensure the courses meet the demands of the industry rather than producing graduates who are unable to find employability after finishing their studies.

Establishing research centres within the universities dedicated to emerging technologies facilitates collaboration between academia and industry, offering students invaluable opportunities to work on “live projects” with practical applications.

By focusing on real-world challenges, students gain first-hand experience, applying theoretical knowledge to address pressing issues identified by the stakeholders. Industry involvement will provide mentorship and insights into industry practices, standards, and trends, enhancing the relevance and impact of academic experience.

Improving English proficiency

In 2023, the EF English Proficiency Index placed Pakistan in the ‘Low Proficiency’ category, ranking 64 out of 113 countries surveyed.

This underscores the challenges faced by Pakistani students and professionals in competing globally and accessing opportunities, indicating a correlation between language skills and socio-economic progress.

As such, addressing the English proficiency gap by targeted interventions becomes imperative for improving the employability and overall advancement of individuals in Pakistan.

To address this significant issue, a multifaceted strategy is essential.

Integrating communicative English programmes into the curriculum can prioritize practical language skills. In many countries, international students are given additional English classes for this purpose. A similar approach could be adapted to make Communicative English part of the curriculum.

Emphasising interactive sessions, group discussions, and debates can foster confidence and fluency in both written and oral English.

Investing in teacher training programmes focused on modern teaching methodologies and language pedagogy will equip educators with the tools to effectively impart English skills.

Leveraging technology through online resources, language learning apps, and virtual tutoring can supplement classroom instruction and cater to diverse learning styles.

Nation-wide digital learning platforms

The government of Pakistan can develop and promote the integration of digital learning platforms and resources to enhance the delivery of education.

Invest in e-learning infrastructure, online courses, and virtual labs to provide students with hands-on experience in technology-related disciplines.

Initiatives like the LinkedIn Learning, edX platform or Coursera can be leveraged for integrating courses within the curriculum, allowing students to access high-quality content and resources from global experts without incurring any cost, rather students who complete these courses should be incentivised.

By adopting these strategies and engaging relevant government bodies such as the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Ministry of Education, and industry stakeholders, Pakistan can position its higher education system on an international level, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to compete globally.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners