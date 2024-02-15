AIRLINK 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.54%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
DFML 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.78%)
DGKC 65.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.87%)
HBL 111.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.03%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.65%)
OGDC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.27%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PIAA 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.52%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.73%)
PPL 106.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.41%)
PTC 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SEARL 47.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.19%)
SNGP 65.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.75%)
SSGC 11.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TRG 70.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
UNITY 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,284 Decreased By -50.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 21,497 Decreased By -223.3 (-1.03%)
KSE100 61,692 Decreased By -462.1 (-0.74%)
KSE30 20,727 Decreased By -227.2 (-1.08%)
Russian rouble weakens against US dollar

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 01:35pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the dollar on Thursday, sliding past the 91.5 mark and hovering near its lowest point since mid-January, hampered by local demand for foreign currency amid low trading activity.

At 0812 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 91.57 and had lost 0.3% to trade at 98.19 versus the euro.

It had shed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.61.

The rouble has lost some support this month as the state slightly reduced its daily FX sales.

Russian rouble eases towards 91.5 vs dollar

Month-end tax payments usually support the currency as exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.5% at $81.18 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6% to 1,116.2 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 3,244.9 points.

