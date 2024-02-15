AIRLINK 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-5.03%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.02%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
DGKC 64.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.42%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.3%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.15%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.03%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.15%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.61%)
HUBC 111.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.1%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.36%)
KOSM 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.56%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -8.31 (-6.82%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.62%)
PIAA 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.84%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 101.44 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-5.83%)
PRL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.75%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
SEARL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.99%)
SNGP 63.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.98%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.66%)
TRG 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.39%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rohit Sharma hits century to propel India in third England Test

AFP Published February 15, 2024 Updated February 15, 2024 03:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAJKOT: Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a gritty unbeaten century as India eyed a big total in the third Test against England on Thursday after a top-order stutter.

Rohit registered his 11th Test century soon after the tea break as India reached 190-3 in 53 overs at Rajkot.

Rohit and the left-handed Ravindra Jadeja, on 68, lifted India from 33-3 and put on 157 runs for the hosts’ first century partnership in the five-match series, which is level at 1-1.

The pair combined the right dose of caution and aggression to thwart the England attack in a wicketless second session.

After India won the toss, England pace bowler Mark Wood struck two early blows to put the home side on the back foot in the first hour of play.

Rohit kept calm to guide India to 93-3 at lunch and kept up the charge in the second session, prompting England skipper Ben Stokes to rotate his bowlers in his landmark 100th Test.

Jadeja, promoted up the order to number five ahead of debutant Sarfaraz Khan, raised his fifty on a hot afternoon to help India get the upper hand.

Wood came in as the only change for England and had the left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal caught at slip by Joe Root for 10 in the fourth over.

In the next over Wood induced another nick from Shubman Gill, who was snapped up by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes without scoring.

India’s Rahul out of third Test vs England due to fitness issues

Spin was introduced after eight overs and Tom Hartley struck with his fifth ball when Rajat Patidar chipped to Ben Duckett at cover for five from a ball that gripped and turned.

Rohit then attacked to drag his team back into the session, but survived a chance on 27 when Root dropped a catch in the slips.

In the next over he was given out lbw to James Anderson, who needs five more dismissals to reach 700 Test wickets, but successfully reviewed with replays showing a faint edge.

Virat Kohli Ben Stokes Rohit Sharma Ollie Pope Zak Crawley INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Rohit Sharma hits century to propel India in third England Test

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,200 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Israel vows action against Hamas in Rafah amid global calls for restraint

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Oil eases as IEA flags slower demand growth

Mohammad Hafeez steps down as Pakistan team director

Indonesian markets cheer after Prabowo claims victory

Gold near two-month low as traders wary of US rate cut prospects

Read more stories