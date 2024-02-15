AIRLINK 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
Indonesian markets cheer after Prabowo claims victory

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 11:06am
SINGAPORE: Indonesian markets got off to a strong start on Thursday after Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in the country’s presidential election.

Former special forces commander Prabowo clinched about 58% of votes, according to unofficial “quick counts” by four independent pollsters, more than double that of his nearest opponent, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.

Indonesia’s Prabowo on track for single-round victory, unofficial counts show

The country’s stock market rose 1.8% in market pre-opening, while the rupiah strengthened 0.13% to 15,570 per dollar.

